Harry Styles is now busy with his World Tour. After Seoul in Korea, he headed to Tokyo in Japan. While his music brought in hundreds of fans what has grabbed headlines is an alleged kissing video. Yes, what is going viral is a video where the singer is apparently seen smooching model Emily Ratajkowski. Fans have reacted with shock. Both of them can be seen dressed warmly and are can be seen kissing. Harry Styles is holding her hands and looks quite oblivious to the world. Harry Styles was earlier in a relationship with Olivia Wilde. Though it has ended, they are still good friends.

Emily Ratajkowski ended her marriage with Sebastian Bear McClard after four years. It seems the decision to end the marriage was hers. He had allegedly cheated on her. The couple have a son, Sylvester. The child was born in 2021 while their marriage ended in 2022. Post that, she was seen with Pete Davidson. The couple did not last together for more than two months. It seems the model enjoys dating on and off but her priority is her son. Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying her singlehood to the fullest.

Dios mío. Qué pasa con los 25 de marzo que solo pasan cosas malas para el fandom. Dizque Harry con Emily Ratajkowski jajsjsjsjsj ajá https://t.co/9vvBR4ihSG — V? (@ValentinaGM1812) March 26, 2023

Thats an awkward kiss ? I feel second hand embarrassed ? I knew I shouldn’t have seen it pic.twitter.com/GMwsD67RBG — ༺✦????✦༻ (@ms_error404) March 26, 2023

This looks so awkward pic.twitter.com/XpoYjN6rNm — STREAM PORTALS? (@StreamPortals) March 26, 2023

they kiss like 12 years old — barbie (@arielrryyy) March 26, 2023

Harry Styles was in Seoul where he met up with BTS. All of them shared a pic with him from backstage. In the US, Jungkook, Hobi, Jimin and Taehyung had gone for his concert. They are huge fans of Harry Styles. Even his One Direction former band mate Zayn Malik is caught in dating rumors with Selena Gomez.