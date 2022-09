Alia Bhatt is on a roll. This year, we got to see her in three films, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings (OTT release), and Brahmastra. All her movies have done well at the box office, and with her amazing performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, Alia proved her mettle as an actor and as a star. Now, the actress has two films lined up Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, will mark Alia’s Hollywood debut, and it will start streaming on Netflix in 2023. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra hogs on pani puri, takes pictures with Malala Yousafzai and more during her visit to restaurant Sona in New York [WATCH VIDEO]

Recently, Netflix announced their lineup of films, and the first look teaser of Heart of Stone was also released. took to Twitter to share the teaser with one and all. It's an action-packed teaser and the actress' fans simply can't wait for the film.

The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya!?

Coming to @NetflixIndia in 2023? #Tudum pic.twitter.com/8rpUO8ovaQ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 24, 2022

Apart from Alia's action avatar, what has grabbed everyone's attention is her character's name. The actress' name in the film is Keya Dhawan. Now, Varia (Varun + Alia) fans are very happy to see that Alia's surname in Heart of Stone is Dhawan. Check out the tweets of the fans below…

Many Congratulations @aliaa08 ?

I'm a big #Varia fan. I wanted you to be a #Dhawan in real life. At least on-screen you're a dhawan as #KeyaDhawan

Lots of good wishes for your first international project and for a life changing experience in your personal life ? ? ✨ — Bhasker Diwakar Chaudhary (@SillyBhasker) September 24, 2022

Well, Alia is undoubtedly one of the most successful and talented actresses we have in the industry. Currently, she is preparing to embrace motherhood soon, and reportedly, after her pregnancy, the actress’ first film will be SS Rajamouli’s next which stars in the lead role. However, there’s no official confirmation about it.