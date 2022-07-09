Alia Bhatt is all set to make her international debut with the film Heart of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles. Despite being pregnant, Alia continued to shoot, and recently, she wrapped up the film. Alia took to Instagram to share some pictures from the sets and wrote, “Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now .. I’m coming home babyyyyyy.” Also Read - Kavita Kaushik REGRETS being a part of Bigg Boss 14, says 'I puke when I think about it'

Pictures of shooting with the baby bump went viral on social media, and her fans are praising her for shooting during the pregnancy. Well, her co-star Jamie was not on the sets on her last day, but he has the sweetest message for mom-to-be.

Jamie commented on Alia's post, "@aliaabhatt !!! Sorry I wasn't there for your last day. Had sooo much fun working with you! Good luck with (baby emoji)! And see you for promotion."

Alia announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago. She shared a picture from the sonography room in which she is accompanied by her hubby . , , , and many more celebs congratulated the couple on their good news.

Talking about Alia’s films, apart from Heart Of Stone, the actress has movies like Darlings, , and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lined up. Heart of Stone and Darlings are slated to release on Netflix. Brahmastra will get a theatrical release on 9th September 2022, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to hit the big screens in February 2023.