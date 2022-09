Bollywood actress recently shared her first look at her Hollywood debut action thriller Heart of Stone. She will be screen space with and . The film is directed by Tom Harper. In the video, there are several BTS pictures from highly action-packed sequences. Alia will be essaying the role of Keya Dhawan in the film. Alia shared the video teaser and wrote, “The first look of Heart Of Stone and Keya coming to Netflix in 2023 #Tudum”. The film will release on Netflix next year. Also Read - Heart Of Stone: Alia Bhatt shares the first look of her Hollywood debut and it's action packed; her character's name grabs everyone's attention

Recently, Bollywood celebs reacted to Alia's first look. reacted to the video in the comments section and wrote: "It's a biggish proud." He even re-shared the video on his Instagram story.

Alia's mother wrote, 'Oh fab !!! This is looking so so exciting !' Filmmaker commented saying, 'Woohoo!'

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's first look -

On the work front, Alia will be seen in 's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . She will also be seen in 's Jee Le Zaraa with and .