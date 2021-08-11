Well, sometimes its not good to know your idol too well as you can make out the smallest of changes through their actions and behaviour. And the personality, who is like an open book is BTS member Jungkook as all his band members and even ARMY can make out when he is lying. Well, its Jungkook's three actions or behaviour, which hints the member and fans that the handsome hunk is telling a false thing. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook breaks ARMY's hearts as he gives major update about his song 'Decalcomania'

D-4 | IDOL-CHART POLL ✨ Which star would you like to join as a New Employee of the company I work for? ☞ Choose #Jungkook ??: 38% ⏰Ends: 15th Aug. Link: https://t.co/YWMKeBmYkA pic.twitter.com/vnSJ8zDvLP — JUNGKOOK VOTING TEAM (@JJK_VotingTeam) August 11, 2021

Well, here are those major hints. First and foremost his eyes says it all. Whenever Jungkook is lying he is not able to meet the eyes of his band members. The second thing is giggling as he purposely giggles, when he tries to say something false, which the members found during a game. The third and the best thing is to run away as when nothing works in his favour, Jungkook prefers to run away. Well, we can surely say that the innocence of Jungkook always melt the hearts of ARMY, Also Read - BTS member V asks ARMY to choose between his semi-long hair and bearded look! Check out fans' verdict

Recently, Jungkook spoke about his next song after Permission To Dance and said, "The reason we've released the songs and album up to this point is that they were thoughts, emotional states or trends about us at that time, so it was just that. All those songs were born in line with that generation [of emotions, thoughts, feelings]." Elaborating his answer, he added, "Just like we did then, what we can talk about now, what we should talk about now, as we contemplate these things and talk amongst ourselves, perhaps naturally, a good song or a wonderful song will come out." Also Read - BTS: Music journalists and chart analysts REVEAL Bangtan Boys and ARMY are not doing anything illegal or unethical to top Billboard Hot 100 chart