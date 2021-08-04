Here's what BTS' RM said when his cameraman tripped while shooting him and it'll make you ROFL

The all-boy group from South Korea, BTS, is known to belt out universally bestselling dance hits with awe-inspiring synchronisation in their movement. But apart from their music, the septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are also known for being kind to their staff members. And this is something we witnessed in the episode 145 of Run BTS. Also Read - BTS: Throwback to Jin's emotional moment on stage that left Jungkook and the rest teary-eyed

In the episode, when the band members were walking on the street, Jimin got suspicious of RM spying on him and eventually following him. RM then walked away from him and when he did, he saw his cameraman tripped over something. RM was quick to notice what has happened. Fortunately, his cameraman didn't fall and as a concerned band member, RM sweetly told him to be careful. Also Read - Did Jennifer Lopez just hint at a collaboration with BTS with her latest social media post? Fans believe so

Right now, as their new single Butter continues to break records, BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are touching the skies of massive success as no other group has done in recent times anywhere in the world, riding a wave few musicians have done in the history of popular music. The song remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seventh consecutive weeks. Also Read - BTS: The septet's adorable picture in nightdresses will make you want to have a pyjama party with them ASAP

The septet recently released their CD single Butter that includes the brand new track Permission To Dance. The song sends the message that you don't need permission to dance, prompting listeners to get up on their feet and dance again.