Here's what BTS' Suga, Jungkook, V and J-Hope would do if they had a time machine

K-Pop band BTS are currently on cloud nine ever since their new single Butter became their fourth chart-topping single to date. This makes them the first group to have a trio of number one entrances as well as the fastest group to run their first four number one singles since The Jackson 5 in 1970. And while the Bangton Boys are raking in all the attention, the members including Suga, Jungkook, V and J-Hope have answered one of the most common questions about using a time machine.

Suga was the first BTS member to answer what he would do if they had a time machine. And he said that he would like to go back to the time when they had a final concert with fans at Main Stadium. "It was so much fun. That was the last concert in Korea in a long time. If I could go back now, I could repeat that concert like 14 times," Suga said during their ARMY Corner Store of their 2021 FESTA while celebrating their 8th anniversary.

While Jungkook agreed with Suga, he said that he wanted to change one of the group's title tracks. "There's one more thing I want to do in the past. If we have a meeting, I say, 'How about "No More Dream" for the next title song?'" he said.

Next to talk was V who said that they should travel back and make their popular track fire their debut song. However, J-Hope pointed out that one problem with time travel or to change the past is that the group might not be where they are today.

BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are a septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band is also known as the Bangtan Boys and, like any celebrities worth the delirium they unleash, have a name for their fans, too. They call their ever-burgeoning fan base ARMY.