Here's what happened when BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung disguised as a female staff member

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is one band member who likes to flout HYBE rules. From eating paper to impersonating an employee, V does it all. In 2018, the BTS member disguised as a female staff member to churn out more information.

It so happened that the septet travelled to Malta to shoot their travel show Bon Voyage 3. But the band's staff had kept their destination a secret from the members. In order to dig out the information, V went undercover as a female staff member and made a call using a high-pitched voice.

V failed to fool his staff and eventually his plan failed. "I tried many things but it didn't work!" he laughed and complained. Well, maybe he will be successful the next time.

Meanwhile, the band, which recently completed 3,000 days in the industry, celebrated the birthday of its youngest member, JungKook on Wednesday. The fans, referred to as BTS ARMY, had already started sending early wishes, making him trend on Twitter.

BTS is globally one of most popular boy bands, whose members are RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and JungKook (Jeon Jungkook).

BTS debuted on June 12, 2013 with their album '2 Cool 4 Skool'. On the completion of 3,000 days, fans had made the hashtag 'Love You 3000' trend, a reference to the famous 'Avengers Endgame' dialogue.