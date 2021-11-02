BTS is the most loved group right now. They have to travel a lot due to concerts and shows and for their world tours. Hence, it isn't possible that they haven't boarded any flight. However, V's first flight experience 8 years ago has been quite relatable. Yes, V who is known as the king of airport fashion was once quite new to boarding a flight. V had actually never been on an airplane until he was a teenager and just debuted in BTS. It was on October 23, 2013, when he boarded his first flight to Japan. He looked so cute as he looked around the airport and held all his documents in hand so that he could enter smoothly. There were pictures of him looking baffled by something. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill joins the like of BTS, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande as her song Tu Yaheen Hai Tu Yaheen Hai for Sidharth Shukla makes it to Billboard’s Twitter trending list

These cute expressions will surely remind you of your first flight. V himself shared some information about the day of his first flight about a month after it happened. He posted a picture of himself from that day on Twitter and revealed just how excited he was. He wrote, "Reminds me of the first time I ever went on an airplane. Back then, I was so fascinated that I ended up with 400+ airplane pictures on my phone…" It is quite emotional for fans to see V's first flight in 2013 to his first flight with a diplomatic passport in 2021. BTS' Permission To Dance on Stage concert was simply perfect except from one part. Member Kim Taehyung aka V could not perform the way he always does because of his calf injury. The handsome member of the Bangtan Boys performed whilst seated on a chair. Post the concert, V took to Weverse to apologise to his fans for the same and stated that he will bounce back stronger.

He wrote, "I will come back even cooler. You guys bought expensive tickets, so I'm sorry I wasn't able to sufficiently show (a good performance)." This left all his fans emotional who tweeted that his performance even though seated was just amazing.