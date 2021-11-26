Well, BTS members might not have to take a break for a few months for military service. This is because the South Korean government, as lawmakers discussed a bill according to which prominent pop celebrities like BTS would be able to substitute their mandatory military service for other public services. Also Read - BTS: When Japanese singer Yuiko told RM, 'Thank you for kissing me' on stage and the leader was left blushing — read deets

Now, according to reports, South Korea's National Assembly, the East Asian country's legislature, has still not come to a conclusion. They are reportedly divided over possibly exempting K-pop boyband BTS from mandatory military service. This is according to Yonhap News Agency that has quoted remarks from Boo Seung-chan, the spokesperson for Korea's defense ministry. The report also mentioned that the military is considering "situational variables" over the so-called BTS Law.

Boo said during a press briefing, via Yonhap News Agency, "Regarding the revision bill, the defense ministry cannot help but consider situational variables. The one that we face at this very moment is the situation caused by the shrinking population. Secondly, there is also a need for social consensus. In other words, this is about a fair military service."

Now according to The Korea Herald, if the BTS Law bill is passed, it would allow the members to work as K-pop idols for 34 months under an alternative program, in place of them undergoing the regular 18 to 22 months of mandatory military service. It should be noted that military service exemptions were given only to international award-winning athletes and classical musicians for their roles in elevating the country’s reputation overseas.

Well, we will have to wait and watch to know how things move from here.