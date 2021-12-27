As you might be aware, BTS member Suga had tested positive for COVID-19 last week leaving ARMY shocked. Along with other BTS members, he was in the US recently. On Monday, the singer posted for the first time after testing COVID positive. Taking to Weverse, he updated ARMY on his health condition. "I’m really okay (smiling face symbols) Please don’t worry too much!," the English translation read. Fans started wishing him a speedy recovery and to take care of himself. Have a look at his post below: Also Read - BTS: Kim Taehyung's Kolkata fans gather in numbers after his birthday ad goes live; ARMY's chant reverberates through Park Street — watch video

Just a day after Suga, RM and Jin has also tested positive for COVID-19. In a detailed statement, Big Hit Music wrote,

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25.

After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms.

in returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home.

RM and Jin both completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, and are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea.

Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities."

Well, we hope the band members recover really soon.