WHAT! BTS took just 3 days off in six months? Check out deets of what kept them busy in the first half of 2021

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan is one of the most popular K-pop band in the world right now. And every day, their popularity is increasing beyond limit. ARMY, BTS' fans are increasing every day. Their music is reaching new heights, creating new records, topping charts, internationally and more. And their success is the result of all the hard work that they put in. And guess, what, a Twitter fan handle got hold of BTS' schedule for the first half of 2021 and it looks super busy. So busy that they only had about 3 days off from the entire six month calendar.

A Twitter user shared a picture that is allegedly BTS' schedule for the first six months of 2021. And ARMY is going gaga over the same. The image that the handle by the name of @19951230vVvVvVv shared has a detailed schedule of BTS listed down. From shooting for Run BTS episodes to brand shoots, Twitter updates, shooting for Winter Package or learning choreography for Sowoozoo muster, lives and more, everything's there in the schedule and it looks so jam packed that you'd start sweating by just looking right at it. We got them cut up for your convinience but have a dekko at the tweet below:

2021년 ARMY 상반기 떡밥 정산 집계가간 : 2021.01.01 ~ 2021.06.30 떡밥 제일 많은 날 : 2021.05.21.

떡밥 없던 날 : 3일 ?https://t.co/UdGOQUYb1n pic.twitter.com/wKHoo7yPgk — ᰔᩚ 쪼꼬찡빵v ? (@19951230vVvVvVv) June 30, 2021

Here's the breakup of their monthly schedule:

ARMY is bowled over by the hard work they put in throughout the month. ARMY was seen commenting on the Twitter post saying, "I can't believe their schedules," "Wow, that's so packed," "I get motivated seeing them go through all these schedules," "They need to care for their health too," "BTS fans are so lucky to have so many contents," "They must be tired from all of this work," "I really respect that they are diligently working," and "Wow that is amazing," and more. Have a dekko at their tweets below:

they are really hardworking legends — Shubhangi (@Shubhan32495956) July 2, 2021

That's why sleeping is very precious to them.. — Mariz Insuya (@Chewychoco9) July 2, 2021

와… 쪼꼬찡빵님 진짜 대단하세요?????? — 세렌_민이 (@serenpurple_min) June 30, 2021

대단하세요!!!! ???????? — LOVEinBTS ᴮᵘᵗᵗᵉʳ (SLOW) (@LOVEinBTS) June 30, 2021

Our respect for the septet and the crew has increased about 1000 folds after this. What do you have to say about BTS' schedule and their hard work? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.