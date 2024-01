The year 2023 has been quite forgettable for Hollywood. Many big movies tanked at the box office with Barbie and Oppenheimer only being two huge successes. They are now looking forward to 2024. While many films were affected due to the strike in 2023 there is still a line up to talk about. Today, netizens are discussing which movies they are most excited for. Here is a list...

Venom 3

Venom 3 is coming on November 8, 2024. Tom Hardy plays the lead role of Eddie Brock in the film. There is a connection between Spider Man: No Way Home and Venom 3 which people are kicked for. Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor play the two other main roles. This is a part of Sonyverse.

Kung Fu Panda 4

Kung Fu Panda 4 will see Po training a new apprentice to be the next Dragon Warrior. Fans of this adorable franchise cannot wait for March 2024. Tai Lung, the chameleon is the main villain here. Jack Black is giving voice for Po. Kung Fu Panda 4 is from Universal Studios.

Dune 2

Warner Bros' Dune 2 is coming on March 2024. It stars Timothee Chalemet, Florence Pugh and Zendaya make up the main cast. Dune is based on the novel of the same name. This is the second part of the story.



Joker 2

Joker 2 is coming on October 4, 2024 in the US. Joaquin Phoenix is back as the DC Comics character while Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn. Zazie Beetz is also part of main cast.

Deadpool 3

Wolverine and loudmouth Deadpool will come together in Deadpool 3 which will release in July 2024 to defeat a common enemy. Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Leslie Uggams make up the main cast. This is one of the most hyped releases of 2024 from Hollywood.

Gladiator 2

Gladiator 2 is coming in November 2024. Ridley Scott is going to direct the movie. Russell Crowe is not going to be in it as his character died in the first movie. Paramount Pictures will be distributing the movie.

Inside Out 2

Fans are also kicked about the teen drama Inside Out 2. Kelsey Mann is the maker of the film.

Besides, there are a spate of superhero films lined up. Let us know which one you are most excited for!