The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From BTS' V creating world records with Instagram debut to slamming a news report addressing her as Nick Jonas' wife, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss.

Spider-Man box office collection day 1: Tom Holland starrer sets new RECORD as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India

The opening day business of Spider Man - No Way Home is so high in places like Bangalore and Hyderabad that the numbers are almost as good as the highest grossing Hollywood movie ever in India, Avengers: Endgame. In East Punjab. Delhi, UP and West Bengal circuits, the collections have crossed 's day 1 haul for 2021. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Suga gets top 3 spots on US Spotify, Priyanka Chopra fumes at report addressing her as Nick Jonas' wife and more

Priyanka Chopra slams report addressing her as Nick Jonas' wife, questions, 'Please explain how this still happens to women?'

Priyanka Chopra has worked hard to have her own identity and still she is addressed as Nick Jonas' wife in the west.

BTS' Permission to Dance, Dynamite and more are the most tweeted about songs of 2021; check complete list of music and artists who trended

The Twitter trends of the year 2021 are OUT and ARMY will be super happy to know who tops the chart. The popular South Korean pop band BTS has ruled the music conversations and fans' hearts with their songs.

BTS' V breaks massive records within a week of his Instagram debut and ARMY's would be really proud - read deets

While BTS' Kim Taehyung was the first one to break all records, his other band members have also surpassed over 20 million followers each. V has now surpassed 25 million mark on Instagram within a week.

'Do it like this', reveals Leonardo DiCaprio and she shared sex tips; reveals feeling 'disappointed' after Titanic's lovemaking sequence ended

Kate Winslet reveals that Leonardo DiCaprio is very good with sex advice and he shared ideas that have worked really well for her

