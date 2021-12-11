Let's have a RECAP of what made news in the Hollywood industry in the last couple of days. Also Read - BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V treats fans with a goofy picture from Hawaii; thanks ARMY for 'pretending to not know him'

BTS debuts on Instagram

Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their Instagram debut on Monday, 6th December 2021. The septet broke records by gaining millions of followers in a matter of a couple of hours. RM's Instagram handle is rkive, Jin's Instagram is known as jin, Suga's Instagram is agustd, Hobi's Instagram id is uarmyhope, Jimin's Instagram id is j.m, Taehyung' Instagram id is thv and Jungkook's Instagram id is abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz. Yep. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' Kim Taehyung's REPLIES to marriage proposals for J-Hope, Miley Cyrus takes a dig at ex-BF Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's affair and more

Check out their first posts here: BTS: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are NOW on INSTAGRAM; check their first posts Also Read - BTS' Jungkook and V aka Kim Taehyung's mirror selfie makes Taekook stans go CRAZY but it's Jimin who's become the talk of the town – here's why

Alec deletes his Twitter

who recently got involved in an accidental shooting on the sets of Rust that lead to the death of cinematographer Haylna Hutchins and the injury of other crew members had been in the news for a while. Alec did an interview with ABC which made him the centre of attention. He had presented his side of the story and had said that he wanted to turn back time and undo all that happened. Alec had also slammed George Clooney for his remarks on the incident. And days following the same, Alec deleted his Twitter account.

Priyanka to play grown-up Sati

Warner Bros Studios recently confirmed that will be seen essaying the role of grown-up Sati in Matrix's fourth instalment, The Matrix Resurrections, starring and . The Warner Bros press kit describes Sati as "a young woman with a wisdom that belies her years and an ability to see the truth, no matter how murky the waters." Though there had been the previous speculation about Jonas's character, the reveal in the press kit is the first official confirmation of her role." Fans of the actress were pretty stoked upon learning that she'll be playing Sati in the movie.

Jennifer opens up on pregnancy rumours

Friends star Jennifer Aniston recently opened up on the pregnancy rumours around her in an interview with THR. The actress revealed what affected her the most was how she was judged for choosing a career over kids. "I used to take it all very personally—the pregnancy rumours and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids' assumption. It's like, ‘You have no clue what's going with me personally, medically, why I can't…can I have kids?' They don't know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty," she said.

Bennifer grab headlines

Ever since and are back together, Bennifer fans have been going crazy. Recently, the duo was snapped at the Lakers Game. The two lovebirds didn't shy away from indulging in some PDA despite the cameras. Jennifer and Ben were snapped snuggling and Bennifer fans were mushing over their PDA.

JLaw's hilarious remark

recently made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The actress was asked about her hiatus from acting. Jennifer had been away from the silver screen for about three years. And when asked what she did to pass the time, she joked, "I just had a ton of sex." The Red Sparrow actress was seen patting her baby bump while doing so.

Nicki's birthday post

took to her social media handle and shared some bold pictures as she turned 39. The rapper-singer-songwriter bared it all for some of her pictures.