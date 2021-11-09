BTS is one of the most popular and successful bands we have. Now, the Covid-19 pandemic hit us and hit us all. Things are looking better now as we will see BTS performing at the American Music Awards 2021. That’s not all. They will be seen performing on Butter with none other than Megan Thee Stallion. They will be collaborating after they dropped the Butter remix in August 2021. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Jeff Bezos warns Leonardo DiCaprio on Twitter, BTS' Jin gives stiff competition to Adele on global iTunes, Britney Spears poses topless and more

BTS' official account tweeted on Monday, "We're so excited to be bringing you the WORLD PREMIERE performance of "#BTS_Butter" in person at the @AMAs with our friend @theestallion!" Megan responded, "I’m so exciteddd." Also Read - When BTS member V invited Wooga Squad over for a sleepover but asked them to sleep together in one room

BTS has been nominated for three categories - Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song (‘Butter’), and Artist Of The Year 2021.

Where to watch AMA 2021

The 2021 American Music Awards air live on Nov. 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be hosted by hip-hop queen Cardi B. Bad Bunny and Olivia Rodrigo will also be performing at the AMA 2021. Olivia has been nominated in seven categories, including Artist of the Year while Bad Bunny has been nominated in five categories. He has already won AMA twice.

"I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to [executive producer] Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen," Cardi said in a news release.

There are some new categories this year like favourite trending song, favourite gospel artist and favourite Latin duo or group. You can vote for the awards till November 16.

