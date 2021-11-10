AMAs 2021: Hey Army, here are the many awards that BTS stand to win at the 2021 American Music Awards!

ARMY is quite excited for the 2021 American Music Awards that will air on November 21 on ABC as the popular South Korean pop band BTS has been nominated for multiple awards. Aren't you excited much? Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will also be performing their Butter song at the prestigious award function with Megan Thee Stallion. Also Read - Selena Gomez makes a BANG ON appearance as she delivers an inspiring speech at AMAs 2016

BTS is nominated for three awards at the 2021 AMAs including Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter.” For the Artist of the Year award, the Bangtan boys are nominated alongside , , Olivia Rodrigo, , and The Weeknd. Well for the Favorite Pop Duo or Group, the boys are against AJR, Glass Animals, Maroon 5, and Silk Sonic. Also Read - Chrissy Teigen addresses social media like a boss after flashing her 'hooha' at the AMAs

In the Favorite Pop Song category, BTS is nominated for Butter, while Doja Cat and SZA are nominated for Kiss Me More, whereas Dua Lipa is the nomination for Levitating, Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for Drivers License and The Weeknd and Grande are nominated for Save Your Tears (Remix).

If you are a die-hard fan of BTS, you must be knowing that the Bangtan boys have always been awarded when they are nominated for AMAs. In 2018, BTS won Favorite Social Artist at AMAs. In 2019, they won Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock, Favorite Social Artist, and Tour of the Year award. In 2020, the BTS won awards for Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock and Favorite Social Artist.