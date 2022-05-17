Amber Heard breaks down as she reveals the reason she filed for divorce with Johnny Depp

has alleged that her ex-husband has abused her on their honeymoon. Yes, you read that right! The actress revealed that this incident led to the end of their marriage. She even said that her ex-husband started hallucinating while testifying in their civil case. She even revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was a drug addict, and abuser, while testifying in the defamation action the actor took against her. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Actor's long-time friend's wife slams the Aquaman 2 actress; says, 'She is quite entitled'

On Monday, Heard got emotional as she informed jurors in court that she feared that she would not live if she continued her relationship with Johnny. "I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me. I really didn't want to leave him. I loved him so much," she said as per reports in BBC. She even continued saying that he assaulted her on the Orient Express train in Asia after their wedding in February 2015. She further added saying, he held her by the neck in their sleeping cabin. "He was squeezing my neck against the railway car for what felt like a very long time. I remember being scared that he wouldn't mean to do it," she said.

Amber even alleged that Johnny would self-harm himself during their fights. She said that he would often cut his arms or hold his knife to his chest.

For the initiated, the actor is suing his ex-wife Heard for USD 50 million in payback for an article, wherein she claimed that she was the victim of domestic abuse. Amber had written for the Washington Post wherein she had described herself as a victim of abuse, though she did not mention Johnny's name. The actor has also denied allegations of any abuse. The high-profile celebrity case in Virginia has been resumed for a sixth week after a delay during which Depp recalled his side of the story.