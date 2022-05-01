Angelina Jolie spotted at a coffee shop in Ukraine; meets children and volunteers for the UN Refugee Agency

is the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, who recently visited the Ukrainian city of Lviv. She was spotted at a coffee shop where she was seen addressing her fans. The actress even signed autographs as she met her fans. The actress was seen greeting her fans and was observed shaking hands with them. As per ET Canada, Jolie had been in Lviv to meet with volunteers, children, and people undergoing treatment for injuries that they sustained in the missile strike on Kramatorsk train station in April. Angelina also made a trip to a boarding school and she promised she would return after speaking with the kids and taking pictures with them. The purpose of the actress's visit to Lviv is related to her role as a special envoy for the UN Refugee Agency. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS breaks Instagram, Twitter records; Gigi Hadid to donate her earnings for Ukraine-Palestine relief and more

Previously Hollywood star has been working on a documentary in Ukraine and he was also spotted at a news conference held at the Presidential Office in Kyiv. Apart from Angelina and Sean, other Hollywood stars that helped the Ukrainian refugees are , , , and many more. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Nisha Rawal reveals son Kavish is seeing a behaviour therapist, Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed wrap up work on their new series and more