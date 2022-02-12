Armaan Malik REVEALS his fav BTS members and ARMY demands a collaboration – view tweets

The South Korean pop band BTS has a massive fan base across the globe and makes everyone go gaga over their songs. Well, die-hard fans of Indian singer-songwriter knew that he is quite a K-pop fan himself. Armaan who is known as the 'Prince of Romance' has made everyone crazy about his songs in Bollywood. In 2021, Armaan was a guest on Arirang TV‘s Simply K-Pop CON-TOUR and during the show, he revealed that he is a huge fan of BTS, EXO, Super Junior, Stray Kids, and Eric Nam. The handsome singer even tried his hand at singing in the Korean language. Armaan is madly in love with BTS and in an interview with Indian Express he had revealed that he is a big fan of the group. He was quoted saying, 'Yes, I really like their music and I am glad to see their massive success! They have really opened the floodgates for Asian artists globally and I genuinely respect them for doing that.' During a question and answer session, Armaan hosts “Fridays With Armaan” on Twitter and invited all his followers to ask him questions that he would love to answer. He tweeted saying, 'Okay issa wrap for today! See you guys next week #FridaysWithArmaan'. Also Read - Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: Nick Jonas' 'morning mood' after becoming a dad, Oscars 2022 nominations, BTS member V's comment on nose hair and more

Take a look at his Twitter posts - Also Read - BTS: All Of Us Are Dead Actress Lee Yoo Mi once credited Bangtan Boys for helping her overcome Self-Image Issues – deets

For those who don’t know @ArmaanMalik22 he’s m is an Indian singer, songwriter, record producer, voice-over, performer and actor.

You have a great taste ?? https://t.co/DkZ2T7uzmt — STAY ALIVE ⁷ (@jimin_hope1813) February 12, 2022

yall should give these questions up to god already https://t.co/O6gyA2jUFR — j.m rkive⁷stay alive (@bts_luvbot) February 12, 2022

Ahh he is also jhope biased like me?? https://t.co/P0fT7ymOiB — 아디티(Aditi) (@Aditi87400418) February 12, 2022

Taste?That's why he is my fav Indian singer having such an amazing taste. https://t.co/PpQI3K3H0J — Pausali⁷ (@_bts_lovergirl) February 12, 2022

MY HOPEKOOK YEAH THANKS ♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/pZ1s9du4ZL — KLERANDY⁷ (@erandy_yamanky) February 12, 2022

One fan of Armaan asked if he has a bias in BTS and who is it? The singer answered saying, 'How did you know'? Another fan asked Armaan his fave BTS member and the singer said J-Hope and Jungkook. ARMY went gaga over his choice and filled the comments sections. Fans of BTS and Armaan's even wished for their collab and demanded the same on twitter. One user wrote, 'EK COLLAB HOJAAEE PLEASSEEE????!!!', while the other commented 'Collab when?????'. 'Omg Armaan is purple blooded?' commented another user. Also Read - BTS: Taehyung talks about Jungkook while replying to a post; ARMY goes berserk

Several K-pop fans may Armaan as having collaborated with Eric Nam. The duo released the international hit 'Echo' with producer KSHMR to celebrate the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in 2021. In an interview with Rolling Stone India, Armaan said, 'Being an Indian artist–because we’ve not seen a lot of representation on the global stage–I feel a kind of responsibility. This is not something that’s happened before, this is something that’s so new for India and Indian musicians. It’s beautiful how artists from different countries are so deep-rooted in their cultures but come together to do something which–even though it’s different–is still very much them.'

In May 2021, Armaan had praised Jungkook’s vocals and has been biased for him for a while now. Previously, Armaan had also specifically tweeted about V and shown his love towards him.