ARMY gets a chance to visit BTS' 'In The SOOP 2' house; shares experience by posting pictures

In October, Weverse announced that the house HYBE Labels which was reconstructed for BTS's In The SOOP 2 was all open for ARMY. Yes, the doors of the house in Pyeongchang in Gangwon-do were open for 12 lucky groups to tour and live their life to the fullest. The tour of the house would be held at 3 different times for 4 days.

The house is open to those who spent ₩50,000 KRW is about approximately $42.40 USD at the In The Soop pop-up store at the Hyundai Seoul. The selected winners were given a special QR Code to enter the raffle. The winners were contacted through email and text. One of the lucky winners her experience. She even shared the text which she received in November and was informed that she won one spot for the tour.

BTS IN THE SOOP SEASON 2 ‘PYEONGCHANG’ FILMING SITE TOUR GUIDE Application period: Oct 19 - 30, 2021 (10PM KST) Eligibility: Customers who purchased items more than 50,000 won from IN THE SOOP POP-UP Store Site Event: Nov 13, 14, 20 & 21

Total: 12 sessions More info ?? https://t.co/KXVLeCkgye pic.twitter.com/93RPxytAMK — BTS Malaysia ARMY ⁷ (New acc) (@MY__btsarmy) October 18, 2021

인더숲 평창 투어 당첨이라니 이게 뭐여 신기방기 pic.twitter.com/M5WKequgWC — 예포리아⁷ (@army_roooom) November 3, 2021

인더숲 평창 투어 다녀옴 (타래로 사진 계속) pic.twitter.com/6f6VPCVMHc — 예포리아⁷ (@army_roooom) November 13, 2021

The first official day on the site was started this past weekend on the 13 and winners shared their experiences. One such lucky winner shared her experience as she shared pictures on her social media. She shared on Twitter that "the shuttle driver and all the staff were kind, so I had a good time."

ARMY was surprised to see that BTS members left everything back at the filmy location. Right from uniform floaty in the pool to colourful bean bags. The house looks the same as it used to look on the show, minus the Bangtan boys.

The BTS members will soon perform later in this month on their song Permission to Dance On Stage: LA concerts