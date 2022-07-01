Avatar The Way of Water: Kate Winslet's FIRST look as Na'vi warrior Ronal REVEALED

Avatar sequel titled Avatar: The Way Of Water is one of the most anticipated films that fans are eagerly waiting for. reunited with Titanic director James Cameron after 26 years and fans are in love with her decision. The actress will essay the role of Na'vi warrior Ronal who is a blue alien. Her never-seen-before avatar will leave you stunned. Avatar: The Way Of Water film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 16, 2022. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath postponed, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s cupid and more

Kate's look as Ronal was revealed on the cover of the Empire magazine's special Avatar edition. On the cover, Kate looks fierce with canine teeth and big eyes. Her angry look as she is shown screaming at someone will leave you shocked. Kate aka Ronal looks a bit different from Avatar's Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

According to the reports in Empireonline.com, Ronal will be seen leading the Metkayina tribe along with Cliff Curtis’ Tonowari. In an interflow with the magazine, Kate spoke about her character and said that she is deeply loyal and a fearless leader who is a warrior. She said, "Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear. Her family and their home."

Avatar The Way of Water will continue the storyline from Avatar film 2009. The film will star Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) and Dr. Grace Augustine (Sigourney Weaver) in main roles.