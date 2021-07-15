Big Hit Music's clarification on BTS and Coldplay collaboration for My Universe will break Army's hearts

There have been reports which state that the most popular South Koran boyband, BTS’s possible collaboration with the International rock band Coldplay that has left fans excited. Well, on Thursday a spokesperson from the Bangtan Boys’ label Big Hit Music has spoken about the same. Also Read - BTS: Suga REVEALS he almost drowned in the ocean as a child; Army will find Jimin and J-Hope's reaction relatable AF

According to Allkpop, Big Hit Music revealed that 'It's difficult to confirm' news about the collaboration between BTS and Coldplay. Well, this piece of news will surely leave you teary-eyed. ARMY was quite happy and excited for the new collaboration. There were rumors which started doing rounds on social media that Coldplay's alleged upcoming project 'My Universe' featuring BTS is already in the works, following the band singing their cover of the track 'Fix You'.

Well, the rumors increased, even more, when the MatchLyric page shared lyrics of a song titled 'My Universe' and mentioned artist credits as - Coldplay Feat. BTS. Did you know that BTS and Coldplay became the first lineup of artists for the 2021 'Global Citizen Live' 24-hour special?

Talking about BTS, the boyband always manages to top the Billboard World Albums Charts with their exceptional music.