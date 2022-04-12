Britney Spears announces pregnancy; pens long note as she expects first child with Sam Asghari

Singer recently took to her Instagram and announced her pregnancy news. She penned a long note and revealed that she is expecting her first child with her partner Sam Asghari. Britney said that she decided to take a pregnancy test after she gained weight post her vacation with Sam in Hawaii. She captioned the post, "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back ??‍♀️??‍♀️??‍♀️ … I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly ? !!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby ?? … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant ????? It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose it ?????? …"

The 'Toxic' singer further added, "I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money ? shot of me ? like they unfortunately already have … it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible ? … women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret ? ??? … This time I will be doing yoga ?‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love ? !!!"

A look at her post -

Britney and her ex-husband Kevin Federline are already parents to two kids. The singer was forced onto birth control during her conservatorship which was for 13 years. The conservatorship was terminated in November. The conservatorship had prevented her from marriage and from having kids. For the unversed, Spears was under her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship post her divorce from Kevin in 2007. Britney had accused her father of being oppressive and controlling her. However, after months of court hearings, Britney was finally free.

Britney and Sam met in 2016 for the music video of her song Slumber Party. Later, the two started dating and decided to take their relationship to the next level. In September 2021, the two got engaged.