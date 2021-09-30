Britney Spears' father removed as her guardian, bringing an end to a long, controversial legal battle

's father Jamie Spear was removed as her guardian on Wednesday by a Los Angeles judge. This has finally ended a long legal battle by the pop star. Britney's father Jamie was suspended with immediate effect and replaced with a temporary conservator in the best interests of the singer, said Judge Brenda Penny. The judge even called the present arrangement "untenable." "Mr Spears is ordered to turn over all the conservatorship assets," said Penny. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Fans support Britney Spears, Ankita Lokhande's BTS video with Shaheer Sheikh, Disney's Encanto trailer is magical and more

For the uninitiated, Spears' father had controlled her life for the past 13 years. The 39-year-old singer has been slammed as abusive. The legal move came after the years-long campaign and after two documentaries that features allegations that Jamie had bugged his daughter's phone calls.

Several supporters had gathered outside the courtroom and had carried colorful signs with slogans written on them such as 'Jail Jamie' and 'Free Britney'. People have been supporting Britney on social media and pouring their love and support.

Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart described her father as a cruel, toxic, and abusive man. According to a report, he was quoted saying, 'Britney deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator. It is what my client wants, it is what my client needs, it is what my client deserves,' said Rosengart.

Spears' fiance Sam Asghari took to his Instagram and posted 'FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!' with a picture of him handing rose to the singer. The documentary released on Friday showcased that alleged Jamie Spears had surveillance devices secretly installed in his daughter's bedroom to record her conversation. But Jamie denies these allegations.

In July, Britney appointed her lawyer Rosengart and filed a petition for the conservatorship to be ended.