BTS: A fan seeks Jimin’s help after her family thinks they are in a relationship; RM's reaction is priceless

The South Korean pop band BTS has always managed to win millions of hearts with their singing. The Bangtan boys have endless numbers of fans across the globe. Recently, a fan wrote on WeVerse that though she does not have a boyfriend, her family thinks that she and Jimin are dating. She wrote, "Jimin I don't have a boyfriend. but my whole family knows you're my boyfriend. what should l do? (sic)". BTS leader RM's reaction to this tweet is just priceless. RM replied, "Wow."

Within no time, the comment caught a lot of attention as the fan initially wrote that she does not have a girlfriend. But, the fan meant that she does not have a boyfriend, she even penned down a note to clarify.

Take a look at the conversation -

Several times the BTS members have received proposals from their fans. Moreover, the fans are waiting to know more details about their favourite pop band members.

Did you know, in 2015 RM had confessed that he was in a relationship and spoke about being in love. RM said, 'There was a girl that I dated in high school, 4-5 years ago. A relationship is something that you can’t really define. But, to put it into perspective, it is as if a circle and a triangle are trying to become a square and we didn’t match well in that process'. He further added saying, 'She had a lot of guy friends. To be honest, having a lot of guy friends isn’t a problem. But, in my circumstances and from my point of view, she did things that were unacceptable as a girlfriend. And, so we continued to argue. And if things continue like this, I figured this would have an effect on my pure feelings for her. So we ended things'.