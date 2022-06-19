BTS: After RM, J-Hope and Jimin, now Jungkook gets a friendship tattoo; flaunts new tattoos for ARMY

BTS' Jungkook is madly in love with piercings and tattoos. His love continues as he adds a new tattoo and expresses his immense love for ARMY. Recently, Jungkook got new tattoos done by a tattoo artist who goes by @polyc_sj id on Instagram. Jungkook got several of his tattoos altered with the help of this tattoo artist. The new tattoo art showcases Jungkook's love for his fans. Jungkook got a BTS friendship tattoo and ARMYs cannot stay calm now. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook imitates Kim Taehyung's ending fairy moment and Taekook ARMY is going cray!

After, RM, J-Hope, and Jiminn now Jungkook friendship tattoo is going viral on the social media for all good reasons. The handsome singer also posed for a picture with the tattoo artist and managed to win hearts with his cuteness. Moreover, V got his tattoo inked on his arm, while Jungkook got '7' inked behind his ear.

Taking to his Instagram account polyc_sj, the artist shared pictures of Jungkook's tattoo sleeve. He captioned the post as, "BTS friendship tattoo '7'. And Cover collection. Thank you Jungkook." In the pictures, Jungkook's arm had Bullet Proof design that earlier had eye tattoo art on it. He even shared a picture with Jungkook and showcased Jungkook's message that read, "Thank you so much for saving my arm... please look after me in the future too! Jungkook." Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Thankfully, I was able to do a tattoo cover-up for the worldwide group BTS member Jungkook. Before moving forward with the cover-up, we had plenty of conversations and then carefully looked at the parts that needed to be improved both compositionally and a lot of people who come to me put a lot of meaning into the image when getting a tattoo, and Jungkook also went forward filling with tattoos that each had a meaning."

Jungkook even posed for a mirror picture and gave view of his tattoo. After RM, J-Hope, and Jimin's friendship tattoo, now fans are waiting for Jin and Suga to reveal their tattoos.