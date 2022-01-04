BTS: After Suga, RM and Jin fully recover from COVID-19; ARMYs beam with joy, calls it the best news ever

The South Korean pop band BTS members RM and Jin have finally fully recovered from Covid-19. After Suga, now RM and Jin have been released from quarantine. The BigHit Music recently announced the good news on Tuesday. RM and Jin, who tested positive for COVID-19 on December 25 were released from quarantine at 12 pm on 4 January 2022.