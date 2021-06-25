BTS: All the times when V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope poked fun at their leader RM

The BTS band is one of the most popular South Korean pop music bands that has made its way into audiences' hearts. BTS members often tease their leader RM and try to pull his leg. During the BTS’s guest appearance on Mnet‘s Yaman TV, the members tried exposing RM but guess what it backfired on them. Well, it started when Jimin said that he believes that RM and Jin are perverts. This statement by Jimin made everyone laugh hard. J-Hope then shared that BTS’s rap line has a studio and the computer in the room often gets a virus, implying that RM downloads and watches adult videos on it! RM replied by saying the other members also watch these videos if he downloads them and no one said anything after this. Also Read - BTS: V and Suga's responses to marriage proposals from ARMY members will make you admire their cool quotient

During the 2016 FESTA, the members teased RM for his loud singing. J-Hope shared that RM is the weirdest when he's singing with his earphones in. J-Hope later was seen mimicking how RM looks while he is singing with his earphones in. Suga shared a hilarious incident and said that RM sang loudly when they were in a taxi. Later, Jungkook shared one incident wherein he said that he was sitting far away from RM on a flight but could hear him singing.

Jungkook shared a funny thing about RM and said that he pounces on food and does not see anything else part of the food. Did you know, RM has a habit of snoring? When BTS guested on Cultwo Show, Suga shared how RM was snoring and they thought a tank passed by! Well, RM agreed with his snoring habit as he said that even he gets shocked by how loud his snoring is.