BTS: ARMY came across pics of Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield in purple suit; thought it was an edit – here's WHY!

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor grabbed attention from ARMYs due to his fashion choices. The handsome actor recently attended the Independent Spirit Awards 2022 on Sunday. He graced the 37th annual event and stunned everyone with his purple suit jacket with the same shade shirt. He completed his look with brown pants and looked smoking hot. BTS fans saw the pictures of Andrew Garfield on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony and flooded social media with a lot of comments.

Purple, is the fandom colour of BTS and the shade holds a special meaning for the ARMYs. Moreover, there has been a trend on Twitter wherein celebs are using 'borahaeified' on social media and are using purple along with BTS images.

There is an account borahae button that is dedicated to creating edits. The popular edit was to make the purple outfit and add BTS logos on it. Seeing Andrew's picture in a purple suit, ARMYs thought he has been "borahaeified". They even confessed that they thought that the pictures were edited.

Here's how ARMYs reacted to Andrew's picture -

been on army twt so much i thought this was borahaeified https://t.co/D9LR8Q3Iiw — emancipation of a⁷ (@thepinkmatrix) March 6, 2022

he hit the borahae button himself there wasn’t much left for us to do what can i say https://t.co/7mxpmwLFrr — borahae button (@BorahaeifyBot) March 6, 2022

Later, the ARMYs showered praises and love for Andrew's choice of outfit. While some wanted borahae button to edit the now-iconic photo of the actor. After several requests from the ARMYs, borahae button edited Andrew's picture and made the entire suit purple. He even added accessories and gave a new look to his picture.