BTS ARMY dubs Jungkook as 'Baby Star Candy' and the reason is super cute!

The popular South Korean pop band BTS has managed to rule millions of hearts with their exceptional music and charming personalities. ARMYs are head over heels in love with their favourite music band and musicians. They have kept tons of adorable nicknames for their idols. BTS's Jungkook has been given nicknames such as Golden Maknae, Nochu, Baby Star Candy, and much more. But, one of the cutest nicknames is 'Baby Star Candy', and the backstory of how this became his nickname is super cute!

During a BTS’s 2020 GAYO DAEJEON, Jungkook was filmed when he was fondly looking at RM who was busy eating star candy. Referring to the small star-shaped sugar candy, the nickname took off after the BIGHIT Music used it along with a hashtag for Jungkook’s birthday in 2021. The tweeted saying, '[#HappyBdayJungkook]

ARMY’s forever artist ?

ARMY's forever artist ?

Jungkookie loves ARMY ?1365244?#JungKook #JeonJungkook #BabyStarCandy #IDontNeedMoneyIJustNeedJungkookie'.

ARMYs use this cute and adorable nickname especially when Jungkook is spotted wearing bright or pastel colors. Isn't the backstory and the nickname too cute for words?

On the work front, Bangtan Boys including RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seokjin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hosoek), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) will perform in Seoul. The band will even perform tomorrow and they have scheduled another concert in Las Vegas in April.