BTS ARMY launch fresh new attack on James Corden; ask him to remove 'Papa Mochi' from his Twitter bio after '15-year-old Girls' comment

ARMY knows that the South Korean boy band BTS shares an amazing relationship with television host James Corden. But recently, Corden’s comments on the K-pop group have fetched him criticism from ARMY. The band boys recently delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly’s Sustainable Development Goals Moment and also performed Permission to Dance at the Assembly hall. After three years, the band returned to New York to attend the session as the special presidential envoy for future generations and culture. Also Read - BTS ARMY, V aka Kim Taehyung's prince avatar will leave you swooning – check out irresistible pictures

Corden joked about Bangtan Boys’ UN trip and said, “The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors… BTS was there. BTS visited the UN… Although lots of people are saying why are BTS there, the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously. BTS has one of the largest ARMY on the planet earth. Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15-year-old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary-General António Guterres." Also Read - BTS Army makes 'WeDemandApology' trend in India after Spanish podcast

Corden's statement had made the ARMY quite upset and they want him to remove ‘Papa Mochi’ from his Twitter bio which refers him to BTS. One user wrote, “1. It wasn’t “unusual" for BTS to be there. They’ve been 3 times. 2. They weren’t “visiting". They were Presidental Envoys who were invited to speak. 3. Teen girls are valid, innovative, smart, & set a lot of trends although we aren’t all teens or girls," while another wrote, “Thoughts about that James Corden clip. Firstly calling fans a bunch of 15 year old girls is extremely sexist. It’s a phrase meant to belittle and invalidate women’s interests as less than. BTS has a diverse fanbase in ages, gender and race because they have value and substance." Also Read - Just 10 pictures of BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook that'll make you miss the teenage kookie

Take a look at how ARMY reacted to Corden's comment -

remove that 'papa mochi'. you dont deserve that pic.twitter.com/14bwboJ4A9 — ????⁷ (@kim_vannetae) September 21, 2021

James corden you may remove the papa mochi NOW! You disappointed us ARMY'S. We give you all of ou love and you treated us like this?!#PapaMochiIsOverParty#JamesCorden pic.twitter.com/DsyL7tP3BL — troublemaker (@aintshitss) September 22, 2021

James corden you may remove the papa mochi NOW! You disappointed us ARMY'S. We give you all of ou love and you treated us like this?!#PapaMochiIsOverParty#JamesCorden pic.twitter.com/DsyL7tP3BL — troublemaker (@aintshitss) September 22, 2021

James, would you be so kind to remove the "PAPÁ MOCHI" from your description on your Twitter account please, you would do us a great favor @JKCorden #PapaMochiIsOverParty — Pao Maher ?? (@PaoMaher) September 26, 2021

Honestly, I'd watch the pottery singing show.https://t.co/TUN9yH6PXq pic.twitter.com/T5y7TNlvbb — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 24, 2021

Plss remove Papa Mochi from ur bio.... u no longer deserve ARMY's love! — shivaputra krishna⁷ ? (@shivaputrakris1) September 26, 2021

Honestly, I'd watch the pottery singing show.https://t.co/TUN9yH6PXq pic.twitter.com/T5y7TNlvbb — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) September 24, 2021

Remove that papa mochi from bio — jiminscupcake ⁷ ? (@BangswiftieL) September 25, 2021

For the uninitiated, during an appearance on the ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment, James asked the members about their nicknames. Jimin said he was known as ‘Mochi.’ He even dubbed Corden ‘Papa Mochi,’ while the latter called him ‘Baby Mochi.’ Within no time, James changed the official name of his show to “The Late Late Show With Papa Mochi” on Twitter.