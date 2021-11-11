BTS: ARMY left amazed seeing Jungkook's no equipment workout routine; appreciate his core strength

BTS member Jungkook recently left his fans awestruck with his strength. Yes, a video of Jungkook lifting weights has been posted on Twitter, and ARMY is stunned with his core strength. It was said that Jungkook's workout has no equipment and his fans appreciate his dedication towards a healthy lifestyle. Also Read - When BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung landed outside an ARMY's house and she didn't even notice

Moreover, the set of exercises that Jungkook follows cannot be easily done even by those who are in the military. A few times ago, ARMY saw behind the clips of their latest episode of V-Live "BTS Run" and was shocked to notice the kind of workout Jungkook does to stay fit.

In the list, he had mentioned 20 squats, 20 push ups, 20 jump squats, 20 shoulder exercises, 10 plank shoulder blades, 20 mountain climber, 15 burpee, 20 crunches, 20 leg raise and 20 superman exercises. Wow, Jungkook is an inspiration for many.

Now, the real reason behind Jungkook's hot and sexy body is revealed and the female fans are going all crazy for him.