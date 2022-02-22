BTS: ARMY, missed out on artist made merch? PacSun is here to your rescue; check BTS-themed merchandise

PacSun aka Pacific Sunwear of California is the latest store that is releasing original and official BTS merchandise! PacSun is an American retail clothing brand that sells a variety of apparel for customers. If reports are to be believed then PacSun would soon be carrying BTS merchandise as the company has finally made an official announcement on social media today. Yes, you read that right! The company shared the first look of the items that will be out for purchase. The first item is a white hoodie, while the second time is a golden sweatshirt inspired by BTS’s "DNA". The sweatshirt has “I want it, real love” written on it. Next is the blue hoodie which is inspired by both “Fake Love” and BTS and Halsey‘s collaboration “Boy With Luv.” Next in the queue is a Black Swan-inspired graphic on a T-Shirt. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook becomes the first Korean artist to achieve THESE 3 glorious milestones on Indian Music Charts with his song Stay Alive
BTS merchandise will be available at PacSun stores from February 25. One user commented, 'Why didn’t y’all tell me about Zumiez & Pacsun selling BTS merch!??!', while others wrote, 'Do we know what time on the 25th do the zumiez nordstrom and pacsun bts merch go on sale? Should I just assume midnight EST?' 'so the bts themed merch that pacsun is dropping ain't hitting at all', wrote another. 'I love the Black Swan logo, but clothes never come in my size. I need more merch with that on OTHER items, not clothes,' wrote the fourth user. Also Read - BTS ARMY shares clips of Run BTS as they miss Jungkook, Jimin, Taehyung, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope being goofy and cute – view tweets
Here's how ARMY reacted to this news - Also Read - BTS: When Jimin-Jungkook had a nasty fight and patched things up in K-drama style in the rain!
On the work front, the Bangtan Boys will be holding an online concert in Seoul in March.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.