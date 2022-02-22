BTS: ARMY, missed out on artist made merch? PacSun is here to your rescue; check BTS-themed merchandise

PacSun aka Pacific Sunwear of California is the latest store that is releasing original and official BTS merchandise! PacSun is an American retail clothing brand that sells a variety of apparel for customers. If reports are to be believed then PacSun would soon be carrying BTS merchandise as the company has finally made an official announcement on social media today. Yes, you read that right! The company shared the first look of the items that will be out for purchase. The first item is a white hoodie, while the second time is a golden sweatshirt inspired by BTS’s "DNA". The sweatshirt has “I want it, real love” written on it. Next is the blue hoodie which is inspired by both “Fake Love” and BTS and Halsey‘s collaboration “Boy With Luv.” Next in the queue is a Black Swan-inspired graphic on a T-Shirt. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook becomes the first Korean artist to achieve THESE 3 glorious milestones on Indian Music Charts with his song Stay Alive

BTS merchandise will be available at PacSun stores from February 25. One user commented, 'Why didn't y'all tell me about Zumiez & Pacsun selling BTS merch!??!', while others wrote, 'Do we know what time on the 25th do the zumiez nordstrom and pacsun bts merch go on sale? Should I just assume midnight EST?' 'so the bts themed merch that pacsun is dropping ain't hitting at all', wrote another. 'I love the Black Swan logo, but clothes never come in my size. I need more merch with that on OTHER items, not clothes,' wrote the fourth user.

Here's how ARMY reacted to this news -

pacsun posted the bts merch... this reply has me cackling ?? bro... they really sold out a $200 bag.. pls ? this positive thinking fr fr pic.twitter.com/fpJ1yVtuJB — ???????⁷ (@moonchildnoodle) February 21, 2022

I love the Black Swan logo, but clothes never come in my size. I need more merch with that on OTHER items, not clothes. — 나탈리 ☂️ Natalie⁷ ??? (@AFewLanguages) February 22, 2022

the pacsun x bts merch is cute but what even is this pic.twitter.com/kmpIncvmgM — ten⁷ (@perfecjin) February 22, 2022

so the bts themed merch that pacsun is dropping ain't hitting at all — kali!⁷ ❤️‍? (@kaaaaaaaaali) February 22, 2022

On the work front, the Bangtan Boys will be holding an online concert in Seoul in March.