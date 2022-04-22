The popular South Korean pop band BTS has managed to won million of hearts with their music and charming personalities. Between their super busy work schedules, the boys love to spend quality time with their families and friends. The heartthrob boys of the K-pop group have often spoken about their favorite places to visit. Also Read - BTS: An ARMY got a proposal at the PTD Las Vegas concert and it’s the most AMAZING video ever!

RM

The leader of the BTS group RM had several times earlier mentioned his love for New Zealand. He also said that he would love to stay there. Also Read - BTS: After V aka Kim Taehyung saves a reporter from bumping into a pillar, an old video of him making the same mistake resurfaces

V Also Read - BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung wins hearts by saving a female reporter from bumping into a pillar – watch video

Taehyung or V had mentioned his love for New Zealand also and said that he also loves Chicago and USA.

J-Hope

During Bon Voyage 4, J-Hope said that he loves America and its food.

Jungkook

Jungkook was seen falling in love with an American Hot dog.

Jin and Suga

Jin and Suga have always expressed their liking for Japan along with the USA and New Zealand.

Jimin

He has always expressed his love for travelling and visiting new places.

Take this quiz and decide which Bangtan Boy would you like to go on a beach vacation with?