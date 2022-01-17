BTS: ARMYs find throwback pictures of J-Hope, Jungkook, Jimin and RM wearing artist-made collection and we are in love with it!

BTS's official artist-made collection merchandise were released and ARMYs went gaga over it. Within no time, the artist-made collection merchandise gained a lot of popularity among fans and it is an essential thing that ARMYs want to have in their collection. These artist-made collection merchandise are personally designed by the BTS members including RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, and J-Hope. After Weverse’s glitch online, ARMYs got a sneak peek into the merchandise for the members that have not been released yet. Also Read - BTS: RM and Jin pose wearing hoop earrings from Jimin's collection; ARMY call NamJin 'hawtt' – read tweets

Fans cannot stay calm now and want to know what will come up next. Well, there is nothing that ARMYs cannot find about their fave band. Recently, ARMYs spotted BTS members wearing some of the merchandise before they were officially released for others. J-Hope was seen wearing Suga‘s guitar necklace in a picture from their 2021 PTD ON STAGE VCR. Moreover, Jungkook donned Jimin's purple hoodie merchandise and looked super handsome. Jimin was also seen wearing special earring merchandise in this throwback video. Leader RM donned designer joggers during a live broadcast. Also Read - BTS’ V becomes the first Asian to achieve THIS feat on Instagram – deets inside

Watch these pictures and videos - Also Read - BTS: J-Hope's sweet voice featured in sister's Vlog makes ARMY fall in love with him all over again - watch

glad namjoon was out there modelling his designer made joggers on vlive actually bc i saw how comfy they looked and wanted a pair and i still do. everyone calling him a spoiler man but actually he's really just a great salesman ?? pic.twitter.com/ySOZwBpnOj — TINY BAM luv bot⁷ ? (@njfaoluvbot) January 3, 2022