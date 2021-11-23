BTS at AMAs: South Korean President Moon Jae congrats the Bangtan boys over their big win at 2021 American Music Awards

Recently, the popular South Korean pop band BTS won big at the 2021 American Music Awards. Yes, you read that right, the Bangtan boys took home all three awards including the Daesang (Grand Prize), Bonsang (Artist of the Year), Listener's Choice, Fan N Star Most Voted Singer, and U+Idol Live Popularity Award. They won the Artist Of The Year at the American Music Awards 2021 which is the first for an Asian group. Korean President Moon Jae In congratulated the BTS for their big achievement. Also Read - BTS Awards domination: MTV EMAs, AMAs and more – A recap of the septet's BIG WINS in 2021

The President took to his Twitter and wrote, "Congrats to BTS for winning the Artist of the Year award at the AMAs. Last month, the U.S. global think tank Strategic International Research Institute held an unusual conference under the theme of 'Korea's Soft Power'. During the conference, world-renowned scholar Joseph Nye, the founder of the concept of 'soft power', praised Korea for proving the world's most dynamic soft power by combining unprecedented economic success with vibrant democracy. Korean culture dominates the world and its strength in national character and diplomacy.

BTS's win at the AMAs confirmed this once again. The reason for introducing this part of the news conference is because something that Joseph Nye once said came to mind. He said, 'Even though there is no country that has been more successful than Korea over the past 60 years, still so many Koreans think that are weak or behind. This affects their optimism and creativity.' What do you think? Isn't it worth having confidence and pride now?

BTS is having four concerts in Los Angeles and everyone in India is hoping that they come to our land in 2022. They will be presenters for the Grammy Awards.