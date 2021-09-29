BTS at SoFi LA: Here's the crazy COST of a ticket for the live concerts

The global pop superstar BTS has recently announced new concert dates for 2021. This piece of news has left BTS ARMY excited. A limited run of concerts will be held at California's SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' tour will be organized. This tour will mark the first in-person concerts by BTS after their 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' tour that happened in 2019. Also Read - BTS: After Jin's red suit makes ARMY scream HAWT, a throwback to when SUGA, J-Hope, Kim Taehyung/V flaunted the hue and made girls call the fire brigade — view pics

In August, the South Korean pop band BTS had canceled their 'Map Of The Soul' tour due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The concerts for the 'Permission To Dance On Stage - LA' tour will be held on November 27 and 28, as well as December 1 and 2 of 2021.

$242.00 (18003.47 rupees) is the lowest price you will pay for your BTS tickets. These affordable BTS tickets are often for seats located away from the stage. A premium BTS floor seat can cost you as high as $7875.00 (Rs. 585856.86). $1388.00 (rupees 103259.60) is usually the average price you'll pay to attend a BTS SoFi Stadium concert.

Fans who had purchased tickets to the BTS's canceled Map of the Soul shows have been promised early access to Permission to Dance on Stage concerts. Well, the presale for those who bought VIP admission to the Map of the Soul tour begins Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. Later, another presale will be starting Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. and the third presale for members of BTS’ official Army fan club will be held Oct. 7 at 3 p.m followed by the final presale which will take place on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m.