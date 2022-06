BTS: Bangtan Boys' Dynamite becomes only the second music video ever to achieve this FEAT on YouTube

On June 17, BTS' music video for Dynamite hit a new milestone on YouTube. Well, the video has reached its new mark as it has crossed 1.5 billion and is the new milestone on YouTube after Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey). The music video Dynamite was released on August 21, 2020, and after 1 year and 9 months, the music video has reached its new milestone. Bangtan Boys' Dynamite is now officially the fastest music video to cross 1.5 billion views on YouTube. Earlier, the music video had reached 1 billion views in 2021. Also Read - BTS: Yet To Come hitmaker Jimin's shirtless picture on magazine cover opens thirst trap for BTS ARMY [View Tweets]

BTS' first English song Dynamite has managed to win the hearts of its fans across the globe. Moreover, the Dynamite song has become BTS' first single hit to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart and it even topped the Billboard Global 200 and the Billboard Global Excl. The song even managed to be on the chart for three weeks. In 2021, the South Korean pop band BTS became the first Korean pop act to perform their own song at the Grammys. The boys even performed at the 63rd edition of of Grammys on their popular track Dynamite.

BTS group had described Dynamite song as a positive track that gave a strong message to its ARMY.