BTS boys V, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jimin and J-Hope saying 'Namaste India' in their new video will make ARMYs emotional

The South Korean pop band BTS is leaving no stones unturned in winning hearts across the globe. The BTS boys including V, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope have a huge fan following in the entire world and their fabs are in love with them. Their songs have been ruling the world and ARMY finds them motivating and inspiring. Well, recently a video in which BTS members can be seen mentioning India. Yes, you read that right! A username BTS Extras has uploaded a video on YouTube with the caption, "This video is a compilation of BTS mentioning about India. Hope all Army will like this and give them lots of love. Saranghe. We purple you BTS.." The BTS boys can be heard saying 'Namaste India' in the new viral video and within no time the video went viral on the internet. BTS ARMY has reacted to the video as they got emotional seeing it. One user wrote, "I'm an Indian when they say namaste it really touches my heart," while another wrote, "You made my heart melt baby" gave me goosebumps."

Another user wrote, "When they said: NAMASTE I forgot about the world." "When BTS said namaste my heart exploded Into pieces like a crack... And they mentioned India I'm really happy for that... Ulinuen neoleul salanghae... I'm learning korean because of you guys.... Keep rocking.." wrote another user.

Take a look at the video -

Moreover, a Pakistani fan of BTS has reacted to the video and wrote, “I am a Pakistani not an Indian bit I would be really happy if they come to India because then I will too we may be divided by countries and religions but we are United we Armys which is why I think army is one of the most beautiful fandoms because no racsim, no like religions wars zno country wars.”

On the work front, the BTS band released its first album in 2013 and since then it has been winning hearts with its melodious songs and charming personalities. BTS members have teased fans about upcoming music and ARMY cannot wait more now!