BTS bug bites Vijay Deverakonda; watch him get goofy to Bangtan boys’ Butter

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda made his debut in Dabboo Ratnani's calendar this year. We are completed bowled over his hotness. The actor on Monday, posted a black and white photo of himself posing on a bike and the shot is nothing less than fabulous. In the picture, Vijay looks handsome as ever and this picture is proof of why he is known as the national crush. Sharing his picture from the calendar photo shoot, Vijay introduced himself as the "beast boy": "Your Beast Boy!"

Recently, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a cute video on his Instagram page, wherein his kids were seen hugging Vijay. The handsome hunk actor Vijay was seen enjoying to Bangtan boys’ Butter song. In the reel video shared by the photographer, we can see Vijay hugging the kids as Butter plays in the background. The video was captioned as, "Cuteness alert".

South Korean super band BTS is in news for all the right reasons. The boys recently released their second English song 'Butter' after 'Dynamite' on May 21. The members of the band are RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are making everyone go crazy with their charming personality.

The actor will make his debut in Bollywood with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. The storyline of this film will revolve around an MMA fighter.