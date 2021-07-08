BTS Butter songwriter Jenna Andrews REVEALS unique qualities about each member and this will surely make your day

In an interview with CBC, BTS Butter songwriter Jenna Andrews revealed unique qualities about each member. Jenna spoke about the process of working on “Butter” and said that it started back in February this year about three months before the song was released. After she received the melody, Jenna knew that the track would be perfect for BTS. She even said that the process of working with BTS took place via WhatsApp. Also Read - BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM's personal studio proves he's a connoisseur of the fine arts — view pics

Though Jenna did not get to meet BTS in person, the popular South Korean pop band members left an ever-lasting impression on her. Talking to CBC, the songwriter said that she's obsessed with Jimin's voice. For Jungkook, Jenna said BTS's maknae is "like the Usher" of the group who gives an American singer's vibe with his vocal runs.

According to Jenna, Jin has a sweet vocal style and she is in love with it. She said that V has swag in him and makes the song pop with his great singing. Jenna said that RM is a world-class production talent.