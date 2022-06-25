BTS: Congratulations Jimin trends on Twitter as 'With You' achieves THIS humongous milestone

BTS member Jimin has grabbed attention and ARMY cannot stay calm. Recently, Congratulations Jimin was trending on Twitter and ARMY filled the comments section as they showered their love on Jimin and South Korean pop band BTS. Jimin fans started trending Congratulations Jimin with nearly 50k tweets. Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is enjoying Paris in style; ARMY goes gaga over his aww-dorable pictures

Well, BTS member Jimin recently accomplished a new achievement, and ARMYs are beaming with joy already. Jimin's song 'With You' has reached 80 million streams on Spotify in record time. One user wrote, 'the fact that with you broke the fastest K-DRAMA ost record from 1M streams to 80M streams is so successful because Jimin did it all with just his first ost!', while other commented saying, 'With You" has surpassed 80 MILLION streams on Spotify! ? It is the Fastest K-drama OST to achieve this feat in Spotify history, in just 60 days and 10 hours'. Another user wrote, 'the fact that with you broke the fastest K-DRAMA ost record from 1M streams to 80M streams is so successful, because jimin did it all with just his first ost!congratulations jimin'. Also Read - Hollywood News weekly rewind: Amber Heard to publish tell-all book, Thor Love and Thunder first review out, Brad Pitt to retire and more

Have a look at the tweets - Also Read - BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's Paris trip for Celine has fans super excited - 5 reasons why this is indeed epic

the fact that with you broke the fastest K-DRAMA ost record from 1M streams to 80M streams is so successful, because jimin did it all with just his first ost! congratulations jimin ♡ #WithYou80M — julia ❥ (@parkmugler) June 24, 2022

"With You" has surpassed 80 MILLION streams on Spotify! ? It is the Fastest K-drama OST to achieve this feat in Spotify history, in just 60 days and 10 hours ? Congratulations Jimin!! ??#WithYou80M ~

Loving #WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS @BTS_twt and Sungwoon pic.twitter.com/SVq3hnh8DE — JIMIN DATA | Stream With You (@PJM_data) June 24, 2022

"Promise" by Jimin has surpassed 319 million streams on SoundCloud? It remains the most streamed song of All-time on the platform. Congratulations Jimin!? Proud of the best OST #WithYou by #JIMIN #BTSJIMIN of #BTS (@BTS_twt) and Sungwoonpic.twitter.com/S5HaQgV9TB — JIMIN DATA | Stream With You (@PJM_data) June 24, 2022

"Who" (feat. BTS) has now achieved 200 million streams on Spotify. Congratulations, Jimin, Jungkook and Lauv! ?#Who200Million pic.twitter.com/9WIUdSvRd3 — Jimin Global ? (@JiminGlobal) June 24, 2022

This milestone is even more important as it is Jimin's first OST.