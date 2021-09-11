BTS: Deepika Padukone dancing to drummer Jungkook's beats in this fan edit has caught ARMY's attention

Well, recently a fan edit has caught ARMY's attention and we cannot take our eyes off it. A fan imagined Bollywood actress dancing to BTS singer Jungkook's beats in this video. In the video, shared by Instagram user __jiminion, the fan has mixed clips of Jungkook from Seoul Goes On and Deepika's clip from Nagada Sang Dhol, from her film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Also Read - BTS’ Indian fans confess their love for RM in the most heart-warming way and the leader’s reaction will win all Army’s hearts

In this video, Jungkook can be seen beating drums in his unique style, while Deepika is seen dancing to it. The video has left fans impressed and we cannot help but fall in love with this amazing edit. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' latest decision disappoints ARMY; Angelina Jolie feared for family when married to Brad Pitt and more

'Gurllll I'm impressed, such an impressive edit, I'm loving it' commented one fan, while the other one said, 'It matches so well'. Like everyone even Deepika hinted that she is a BTS fan.