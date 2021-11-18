BTS: Did you know Jungkook was once obsessed with THIS one thing in Jin and Suga's room? Here's how they got rid of it

BTS' Jin had once revealed that Jungkook used to often visit their room which he and Suga shared. During an event, Jungkook had revealed that he liked the soft carpet which was in Jin and Suga's room. In a video clip shared on YouTube by a fan, Jin can be heard saying, “As I said, the room is only for two but a muscular guy just comes in the room these days. I'm afraid of his power. I'm very concerned.” RM who was sitting right next to Jungkook had asked him if he is using their room? Jungkook simply smiled and turned towards Jin and asked, “Me?” The host of the show asked ARMY who they think is it? Audiences present in the show shouted Jungkook's name. Also Read - BTS' J-Hope calls fellow member Jimin 'Super Sayian' during wacky Butter photoshoot, leaving both ARMY and Dragon Ball fans overjoyed – WATCH VIDEO

Suga asked Jungkook, "Why do you come to our room?" He replied, "You have the carpet. The carpet is so soft." Jin said, "Jungkook came to our room too often. So we threw the carpet away." Suga agreed with Jin and said, "We threw it away." Also Read - BTS 'ghosts' paparazzi and crazy fans upon their arrival in Los Angeles; ARMY says, 'Privacy and safety is always top priority'

Jimin interrupted and said, "You are so mean" and asked the audineces if they think Jin is the villian? Jin jumped up from his seat and shouted, "I need sleep to dance!" Jimin along with others started laughing at Jin's comment. Also Read - Attention Army, BTS leader RM is SO done dealing with Bangtan Boys and their antics and these hilarious videos are proof

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their debut in 2013. Till, 2016 the Bangtan boys used to share an apartment and use the same room to sleep. Later, when they shifted to a bigger apartment, they shared rooms in pairs. In 2018, the BTS members shifted to a complex in Hannam THE HILL.

Well, BTS recently travelled to the US for their events and concerts. They will be performing to Butter along with Megan Thee Stallion at the American Music Awards (AMA) 2021. Permission to Dance in Los Angeles will take place at the SoFi Stadium on November 27-28 and December 1-2.