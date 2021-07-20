BTS fan Diljit Dosanjh's new album title Moon Child has a special connection with RM's mixtape

Well, we all know that actor is a BTS fan like everyone. The Punjabi singer praises BTS performances on social media. But, recently Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming album has a special connection with BTS leader RM's mixtape. Also Read - Doctor G first look out! Ayushmann Khurrana aces the look of a surgeon with his geeky avatar

In 2018, RM had released his mixtape titled Moon and he had included several songs in it titled Moonchild. Now, after 3 years actor Diljit has announced that he releasing his new album titled Moonchild Era.

He took to his Instagram and wrote, "It's a New Era.. It's a MOON CHILD ERA. BRAND NEW ALBUM". Within no time, he shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the music video and teased all his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Well, it is unclear if Diljit has got inspired by BTS leader RM's mixtape song and titled his album Moonchild.

In 2019, Diljit grabbed ARMY's attention with his tweet for BTS which read as, "@BTS_twt @bts_bighit They r Lit Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT Respect entire Team #BTS."

A fan asked Diljit if he is a fan of the K-pop group and which song is his favorite. The actor replied, "Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an".

Apart from Diljit, , Tiger Shroff and are BTS fans.