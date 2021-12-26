BTS: Here's how J-Hope reacted to V's new song Christmas Tree

The South Korean pop band BTS's member J-Hope is in love with V's new track Christmas Tree that he sang for the K-drama Our Beloved Summer. The song was released on Christmas Eve and within no time it received immense love from fans across the globe. Taking to Weverse, J-Hope shared a screenshot of the song and could not stop praising V. “Whaaat even the instrumental is really good and all too,” he wrote on Twitter. On the day of Christmas, V reached out to his team of Our Beloved Summer on Instagram and thanked them for giving him the opportunity to sing the song for the K-drama. V commented on the post shared by the show's lead actor Choi Woo-shik who is also his close friend. In the picture that was shared on social media, the team was seen on the sets of the show even on the day of Christmas. “Merry Christmas,” Choi Woo-shik captioned the picture. V commented saying, “Ooh it must be cold, everyone please hang in there and thank you for (having me sing) the OST.” Also Read - BTS ARMY trend 'COVID GET THE HELL OUT' after Suga, RM and Jin test positive for the virus – see Twitter reactions

Take a look at V's comment -

weverse 211226 @bts_twt hobi: whaaat even the instrumental is really good and all too ?? +screenshot of hobi listening to the instrumental for "christmas tree" (v's OST for the drama "our beloved summer") on spotify pic.twitter.com/k0nBEAHTZV — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) December 26, 2021

instagram 211225 | dntlrdl actor choi wooshik: Merry Christmas ?

+photo of film crew for the drama "our beloved summer" comments:

thv: ooh it must be cold, everyone please hang in there?? and thank you for (having me sing) the ost

phs1116 (park hyungsik): hang in there?????? pic.twitter.com/fyvdI8eAOQ — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) December 25, 2021

ARMY was quite happy and excited for V's song, but they were equally sad to know that RM, Jin and Suga have been tested positive for Covid-19. On Christmas Eve, Big Hit Music revealed that Suga, RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19. "Feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for Covid-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home," Big Hit said about Jin. Since then ARMY has been sending their love and prayers for the Bangtan boys.