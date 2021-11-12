BTS: Here's how Jimin reacted to a fan's comment on his song Friends being part of Marvel's Eternals

BTS member Jimin on Thursday made ARMY happy when he decided to reply to their comments. A fan commented on his song Friends being a part of Marvel's Eternals. "I saw Eternals and Friends played. I was so happy when I heard your heart-fluttering voice" wrote a fan. On Weverse, Jimin replied saying, "I haven’t seen it yet." Also Read - BTS leader RM was left blushing when Japanese singer Yuiko said, 'Thank you for kissing me' on stage — read deets

Another fan asked, "Oppa have you seen the first snow???????" Jimin replied saying, "I haven't seen it. I wanted to see the snow though." Yet another fan thanked Jimin as he/she wrote, "The 5 letters Jimin make my heart beat so fast. Jimin, you're the reason I live. Thank you so so much for allowing me to live up till now and even more in the future. I love you and miss you so much." Jimin quickly replied saying, "You've written such pretty words but I feel more and more sorry for taking so long to come."

Another curious fan could not stop from asking the member, "Jimin, where are you? What are you doing? I am so curious. I miss you every day...". Jimin replied, "I dozed off on the sofa." Soon, Jimin signed off and wrote on Weverse, "You've worked hard today everyone."

Friends song was sung by Jimin and V for the BTS album, Map of Soul: 7. The song was released in February 2020 and became quite popular. The Bangtan Boys are all set to perform Permission To Dance in the concert that will happen in Los Angeles in November and December 2021.