BTS: Here's how Jungkook yelling 'Jimin-ssi' name became a meme for ARMY

Jungkook and Jimin are proud members of the South Korean pop group and share an amazing rapport. On several occasions, Jungkook was seen yelling "Jimin-ssi" name and within n time this became a popular meme for ARMY. Ssi is a Korean term that means people of equal speech level as a sign of respect. There have been times, when BTS members call each other by nicknames.

A fan of BTS had shared a video compilation of Jungkook calling "Jimin-ssi" and Jimin calling "Jungkook-ssi.". The video garnered a lot of views from ARMY and fans started making Jungkook memes from this epic moment.

Jimin and Jungkook share a close bond with each other and once Jimin described Jungkook as "nice and innocent and can't express his emotions well. So he's cute. Jungkook is mine."

Jungkook has also earned a nickname from the BTS members. They call him 'JK' and ARMY call him 'Golden Maknae'.