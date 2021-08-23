BTS: Here's how Jungkook yelling 'Jimin-ssi' name became a meme for ARMY

Jungkook and Jimin are proud members of the South Korean pop group and share an amazing rapport. On several occasions, Jungkook was seen yelling “Jimin-ssi” name and within n time this became a popular meme for ARMY. Ssi is a Korean term that means people of equal speech level as a sign of respect. There have been times, when BTS members call each other by nicknames. Also Read - Korean cafe apologizes to ARMY for being disrespectful after calling BTS 'Jackpot for business'
A fan of BTS had shared a video compilation of Jungkook calling “Jimin-ssi” and Jimin calling “Jungkook-ssi.”. The video garnered a lot of views from ARMY and fans started making Jungkook memes from this epic moment. Also Read - BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL tour gets cancelled, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome a baby boy and more Hollywood newsmakers of the week
Jimin and Jungkook share a close bond with each other and once Jimin described Jungkook as “nice and innocent and can’t express his emotions well. So he’s cute. Jungkook is mine.” Also Read - BTS' Suga RECALLS an interesting incident about his birthday that ARMY might never have heard of
Jungkook has also earned a nickname from the BTS members. They call him 'JK' and ARMY call him 'Golden Maknae'.
