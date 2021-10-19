BTS: Here's how Kim Taehyung's mom played a prominent role in making V and Jin meet

In the early 2010s, Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, Jimin, J-Hope, and Suga packed their bags and shifted to Seoul to pursue their big dreams. Well, Jin and V shared the stories of how they met for the first time from their perspectives. In BTS’s 2020 BTS MUSIC JOURNEY movie, V remember about the time when he first met Jin. V said Jin was in a practice room when he told him to sit down with his broad shoulders. “Trainees would gather in either practice room one or practice room two if they weren’t taking lessons. That time, I remember Jin telling me to ‘sit down’ with his broad shoulders,” said V. Also Read - Not Squid Game, BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope, RM and SUGA are fans of these K-dramas; find out which one gave J-Hope #lovegoals

Later, when Jin recalled how V's jacket caught his attention. Jin said, 'I came back from school, and the kids were all in the training room. And among the familiar faces, he was there, a kid I never saw before. Wasn't he wearing the red North Face padded jacket?'

V's mother tried her level best to help her son fit in the North Face jacket. V said, 'My mom didn't want other kids to look down on me in Seoul. So she shipped me that jacket. She said red would stand out the most'.